Dana Hompluem Shares Her Recipe for Jalapeño Cornbread

Lowcountry in Lake View is famous for its honey-butter-slathered jalapeño cornbread. The key to its tender, cakey interior? Creamed corn, that staple of midcentury American home kitchens. “The creamed corn and honey-butter finish make it extra moist, and adding fresh corn, too, makes for a texture contrast in each bite,” says chef-owner Dana Hompluem. Dunk this rich bread in chili, spoon some pulled chicken over it, or serve it alongside a heap of fiery Cajun-spiced boiled seafood.

Dana Hompluem’s Jalapeño Cornbread

Yield:About 20 pieces

Active time:25 minutes

Total time:1 hour 10 minutes

3 Sticks butter, softened 4 Eggs, beaten 2½ cups Buttermilk ¾ cup Evaporated milk 1½ cups All-purpose flour ¼ cup Sugar 1 tsp. Salt 1 Tbsp. Baking powder 1 Tbsp. Baking soda 2 cups Cornmeal ½ cup Canned creamed corn ½ cup Fresh corn 1 cup Minced fresh jalapeños, ribs and seeds removed ½ cup Honey

Heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Whisk together, in a large mixing bowl, two sticks of butter, eggs, buttermilk, evaporated milk, flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cornmeal, and creamed corn until well blended.

Fold in fresh corn and jalapeño with a spatula until evenly distributed.

Pour mixture into a 1/2-inch-deep greased rimmed half sheet pan.

Bake until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into center of bread comes out clean, about 30 to 45 minutes.

Melt remaining stick of butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, and whisk in honey until blended.

Spread honey butter generously over the top of still-warm cornbread with a pastry brush.

Cut into squares and serve.

