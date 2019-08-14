The Mousse Is Loose

Even though I firmly believe the best chicken liver pâté in the entire world is made by my grandmother during Passover, I will concede that the whipped, airy mousse on Lost Larson’s Nordic charcuterie platter comes in a close second. It’s the rare liver dish that manages to taste like more than just fat. Sweet, mineral, and, yes, luscious as all get-out, it all but sparkles when spread on a wedge of nutty housemade toast and drizzled with raw honey. Watch your back, Grandma. $8.50. 5318 N. Clark St., Andersonville

This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







