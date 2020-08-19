Five Fancy To-Go Cocktails
Now that carryout booze is legal, why not class up your happy hour with these handcrafted drinks from the city’s best bartenders?
1. Union Park Fix
Queen Mary Tavern
Strawberry and lemon add brightness to this Scotch-based fix, which comes with a cup of crushed ice and fruit garnishes so you can deck out your drink at home. $12 (serves one). 2125 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village
2. Spritz for Two
Pacific Standard Time
This version of the classic Italian drink uses Casoni 1814 l’Aperitivo, which is like Aperol’s cool older sister — elegant, slightly bitter, and much more complex. $15 (serves two). 141 W. Erie St., River North
3. Ume Boulevardier
Kumiko
Umeshu, a liqueur made from plum-like umeboshi, gives this Japanese whiskey Boulevardier a fruity twist. A bitter edge from Campari makes
it an excellent apéritif. $32 (serves two). 630 W. Lake St., West Loop
4. 37th Chamber
Community Tavern
This herbal concoction with Thai basil–infused gin and spiced pear liqueur is a crowd favorite — it’s been on the menu since the restaurant opened in 2015. $26 (serves two). 4038 N. Milwaukee Ave., Portage Park
5. Pendennis Club
Lula Cafe
Lula’s version of this classic cocktail swaps out gin for mezcal, but keeps the apricot liqueur and lime, so it’s still super refreshing. $12 (serves one). 2537 N. Kedzie Blvd., Logan Square
