Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

This Week in Transportation: Jaywalking While Black in Champaign

Using jaywalking arrests to look at police-citizen relations downstate; why Elston doesn’t have its own bus and how the CTA decides these things; and a timelapse installation of a huge railroad bridge.

By Whet Moser

Published Aug. 31, 2012

* Investigative journalism into jaywalking arrests in a semiurban part of Champaign, Illinois may not sound like like a sexy pitch, but Hoy’s Jeff Kelly Lowenstein did a really interesting job with it—using data for the most petty of crimes as an entryway to race, policing, and urban planning.

The numbers are really pretty striking.

* WBEZ’s great new “Curious City” series took on a question I’ve actually wondered about for awhile: why is there no bus on Elston? They answered it, but they also got deep into the process of deciding how bus routes are determined.

The CTA publishes a fair amount of data on the city’s data portal, which includes some bus usage data.

* This is just really neat: the installation of a 400-foot rail bridge, assembled off-site.

It’s a new grade separation at Torrance and 130th, part of the city’s plan to eliminate its atrocious rail bottlenecks.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module