10 years

ago

Day one of Lollapalooza wrapped with Thom Yorke and the rest of Radiohead crowing the lyrics to “Optimistic"—"If you try the best you can, if you try the best you can"—to a sea of people. And by a sea, I mean 75,000 crowded into Grant Park today—all seemingly buying beer; all seemingly sweating beyond the effectiveness of Secret and Mitchum. Hey, we were all trying the best we could to not have a heat stroke. Thanks for hearing us, Thom.

To that end, here are the best and worst of Lollapalooza, day one…