Coda
9 years
ago
Guest Blog: Keller in the House: Eavesdropping on the $1,500 Dinner
When I found out Thomas Keller was coming to town to cook side-by-side with Grant Achatz, his most famous and successful protégé, I thought to myself: Must. Be. There. The two chefs had teamed up to do a series of events—one at Per Se in New York, one at Alinea, and a final stop at The French Laundry in California—each a three-hour, 20-course meal priced at $1,500 a head. I’m not even sure why I found the idea of this event so thrilling. Was it the outrageous price tag as we teeter on the brink of a depression? Was it the presence of Keller, perhaps America’s most…
9 years
ago
Guest Blog: Oprah Planning Inauguration Ball
Oprah Winfrey is said to be planning a Candlelight Ball for 1,000 glamorous guests as her inauguration-night fete in Washington, D.C., Chicago magazine’s Marcia Froelke Coburn reports. The talk-show host and Obama supporter has been entertaining bids from Washington-based caterers for the January 20th party at a venue yet to be determined. A spokeswoman for Winfrey said, “We have nothing to confirm at this point.”
9 years
ago
The Scene at the Tribune Tower Lobby
It’s day three of post-election/pre-inauguration, and people are still flocking to the Tribune Tower like we’re selling iPhones. We’re not. The folks in the lobby are selling commemorative Chicago Tribune papers announcing Barack Obama’s win, and there are lines nearly every time of the day. I leave for lunch and have to cut through the line. Leave after work and have to cut through the line. Dr. Beat Soltermann (yes, that is a real name) is a Swiss radio reporter who was in town covering the election, and he couldn’t…
9 years
ago
From the Outside In
I didn’t make it into the media pen, and I didn’t get to the party I was supposed to cover in time, so, at about 9:30 p.m., my election night coverage was looking pretty skimpy. Somehow, in all the crowds that were wandering around downtown, I managed to hook up with a few friends on Michigan Avenue, and we decided—wholeheartedly and foolishly—to cut to the center of the “overflow,” that is, the tens of thousands of people who were loitering on the eastern end of Grant Park looking at Jumbotrons and stepping on each other’s feet…
9 years
ago
A Fashion Finale
A designer who uses plus-sized models (Tennille White) . . . followed by an entire collection from a bikini designer who’s riffing off a film noir theme? You’re not in Oz, you’re at the closing show of Chicago’s weeklong fashion celebration! I don’t mean this unkindly. There’s a lot of diversity here in terms of designer backgrounds, inspiration, and even what constitutes “style.” Last night’s event—Macy’s Presents the Designers of Chicago—did as much as any to illustrate that, booking accomplished locals Lara Miller (who’s known for her gauzy, convertible shapes and eco-fashion mindset) and…
9 years
ago
Guest Blog: The Allure of Couture
The emphasis of “The Allure of Couture” fashion show Monday at Millennium Park: wearability. Showcasing items from sweaters and jackets to dresses and pants, the event consisted of outfits that were in the realm of possibility from designers Sam Kori George, James De Colon, Maria Pinto, Mi Ri Uhm and Nick Cave, among others. The standout collection? Vatit Itthi. The clothes demanded attention, both for the bright colors (blue, hot pink, and yellow) and for their sleek elegance…
9 years
ago
Pop-Up, Pop In
You have only until Sunday to experience the single most interesting thing I’ve stumbled upon during Chicago’s fashion week. It’s called MoSS, which stands for the Museum of Sustainable Style; it’s a pop-up “museum” in the West Loop that showcases the best of earth-friendly clothing designers, furniture craftsmen, and industrial designers. It doesn’t cost anything to get in, and it only takes a few minutes to walk through, but boy, is it a good introduction to some of the most…
9 years
ago
The Chicago Fashion Experiment
This is not a fashion show review. Chicago just isn’t there yet. The New York Times’ Cathy Horyn can shoot down Givenchy, but that’s an established design house parading its collection in Paris. When it comes to Chicago—and here I’ll borrow a phrase from Coco Chanel—it doesn’t make sense to beat on a wall hoping it will turn into a door…
10 years
ago
Guest Blog: Lolla Style
Lollapalooza style was dominated by the usual crowd of hipsters and hippies dressed in vintage accessories and boho best. But even with the dreads, sari-esque wraps, and bandanas, there was still enough khaki, camo, and greek gear in the crowd to remind us that we were at Lolla and not at Bonnaroo. From aviators to V-necks, here are eight trends we liked at the fest…
10 years
ago
Lolla: Sunday’s Best/Worst
The holy trinity of Lollapalooza attendance: a mini-roll of Charmin, handy wipes, and sunscreen. By day three, it seemed like most people had figured this out, along with the names and locations of all of the stages, and the fact that getting piss drunk in the hot sun just isn’t that much fun. Maybe it’s just us, but Sunday at Lolla seemed way more chill, and, to that end, enjoyable. Here, the best/worst of the finale…
10 years
ago
Lolla: Saturday’s Best/Worst
If day one of Lollapalooza was about Radiohead, day two was about Barack Obama, if in spirit only. Despite rampant rumors that the presidential candidate was going to show up to introduce Wilco, he never did. It almost didn’t matter: Enough bands, including Broken Social Scene and Rage Against the Machine, used their mics to take up his mantra of change. “Wake up!” howled Zach de la Rocha of Rage to a field full of people who, from the looks of it, were more interested in starting the next mosh pit than inspiring a political revolution…
10 years
ago
Lolla: Friday’s Best/Worst
Day one of Lollapalooza wrapped with Thom Yorke and the rest of Radiohead crowing the lyrics to “Optimistic"—"If you try the best you can, if you try the best you can"—to a sea of people. And by a sea, I mean 75,000 crowded into Grant Park today—all seemingly buying beer; all seemingly sweating beyond the effectiveness of Secret and Mitchum. Hey, we were all trying the best we could to not have a heat stroke. Thanks for hearing us, Thom.
To that end, here are the best and worst of Lollapalooza, day one…
10 years
ago
Hot, Juicy Lollapalooza Preview
Once again, Lollapalooza is descending upon us. So is 95-degree weather.
I will be sending dispatches from the fest up until the point that my appendages start melting, and I am forced to squirrel away the laptop and seek air-conditioned shelter. Look, too, for a photos…
10 years
ago
Free Cassie’s iPhone!
Have you seen the line snaking around Streeterville beside the Apple store? It’s been there for weeks—ever since the new 3G iPhone came out. In fact, I would not be surprised if the Apple store had temporarily replaced the Sears Tower or Navy Pier as city’s largest tourist attraction.
Of course, I decided to brave the line this morning, and, of course, me being me and having some sort of unlucky scarlet letter tattooed on my forehead, I ran into a “complication.” Has anybody else encountered this…
10 years
ago
Stick a Pitchfork in It
Here you go: the best and worst of Pitchfork, which sits firmly atop my list of favorite local summer festivals (my other picks: the Hideout Block Party Sept. 20-21 and the African Festival of Arts over Labor Day weekend). If you didn’t get to Union Park over the weekend, you missed a reunion of Public Enemy that people either loved or hated, some great up-and-coming musical talent, and a few Hobbesian moments in the mud—all of which I’ll tell you about below. If you did make it to the fest, I’d love to hear your…