Snap
10 years
ago
More Than Meets the Eye
The cover for the August issue features a colorful image of famous Chicago architectural landmarks. At first glance, it looks like a collage of photos or illustrations of the buildings. Little do you know, that’s a set of miniature paper models made from the Build Your Own Chicago postcards, by local designer Matt Bergstrom.
For those of us who don’t read the cover photo credits (on page 10 of the August issue), this…
10 years
ago
Inside the Lolla Photo Pit
Just when you thought Snap had died a quiet, lonely death, we come back with the vengeance of a fat kid in line for ice cream on a hot day at Lollapalooza.
Brittney, the other half of Snap, is off on some beach in Mexico for her honeymoon, after a lovely (and genuinely fun) wedding two weekends ago. Me, sullen and lonely for my blogging partner, I trolled Grant Park for three days in the heat with heavy equipment on my shoulders, all to bring you photos from Lollapalooza…
10 years
ago
Day of Pigs
Many photo editors get to travel to the likes of Paris and Milan for glamorous fashion shoots. Given the local nature of this magazine, I find that most of my travels for work often are decidedly unglamorous. In early April, I donned pigtails, galoshes, and my “I Support Organic Farmers” T-shirt and headed out to a farm near LaGrange, Indiana. Photographer Kevin Banna, his assistants Bjorn Kavanaugh and Stevie Rischow, and I spent a day with farmer Greg Gunthorp and his pigs (See “Hello, Beautiful!” from our June issue)…
10 years
ago
Tulip Time
Spring! Sunshine! Tulips! All three are so fleeting around these parts, so we take time to appreciate these two sweet photos that capture recent lovely moments in our downtown. Check out the vibrant colors in the shot by Flickr’s kellyhafermann, and admire the amazing angle and lighting captured by jeanneg…
10 years
ago
Shooting Miss Maya Sinstress
Photographer Lisa Predko shot our April cover story, “Who Makes What,” in early February. There was snow on the ground, frozen nosehairs in our nostrils, and bitterness in our hearts. Winter seems like like a distant memory now, but we feel we must share these photos with you.
Check out our behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot for Miss Maya Sinstress, a fetish diva whom we interviewed for the salaries article. She brought with her several latex costumes, various fierce whips, and a bottle of lube (you’ll see why in the photos)…
10 years
ago
Pretty, Dilapidated Stuff
Local photog and friend of historical landmarks Carey Primeau has a knack for making crumbling walls and piles of garbage look beautiful (as displayed in our February roundup of Flickr greats with the haunting photo of a deserted classroom from Chicago’s Jacob Riis Elementary School).
Primeau recently expanded beyond Chicago’s disregarded treasures and traveled through Europe visiting abandoned buildings destined to be forgotten by history…
10 years
ago
At Least They Got Fukudome’s Jersey Right
No, folks, this typo is not an April Fools’ Day joke. The sculptor of the new Ernie Banks statue at Wrigley Field, unveiled Monday, really had no idea. We can’t tell if Flickr user kellyhafermann was just catching a reflection or if she noticed the error, but we thank her for this timely shot, uploaded today.
In case you, like sculptor Lou Cella, haven’t the faintest idea, the typo is a missing apostrophe. Be sure to check out other shots of the statue by Kelly…
10 years
ago
Spring? Ha!
It’s cold, snowy, dark, gloomy and depressing out. And yet, it really could be worse. Thanks to Flickr’s chaosgurlpink for a reminder of the winter past—with just enough sunshine to help us look to the warm weather ahead of us. True spring weather is just around the corner … right? …
10 years
ago
Because My Alma Mater Will Never Be Invited to the Big Dance
What is it about March Madness that makes a person hum the CBS tournament jingle and wave his or her index fingers rather violently in the air? Wait, maybe that’s just me.
But seriously, the most exciting sports event in the world is finally here. I’ve filled out my bracket and paid my $5 (times are rough). Now I’m bracing myself for the least productive month of the year. I’m kidding. Hello, boss who might be reading this!
Anyway, long ago, I accepted the fact that the Northwestern Wildcats, in their flamboyant purple uniforms and glorious futility, will never…
10 years
ago
Selling Pots on the El
This colorful snapshot, by Flickr’s katherine of chicago is perfectly bright and cheery—with just the perfect amount of surreal—for this not-yet-spring day in March.
The unique shot of the Merchandize Mart El platform is part of a set in her account called “THIS is Chicago,” which has everything from the Eye Can See Indian to abandoned furniture in cramped Chicago alleyways…
10 years
ago
From Bridgeport to Beverly
If you’re Irish like me—and a South Sider to boot—you know that St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just a day. Basically, the entire month of March is St. Paddy’s Day. The festivities generally kick off with the South Side Irish Parade, which was held this past Sunday.
To get you in the spirit of celebration, we present a collection of photos from South Side Irish Parades…
10 years
ago
Photo Contest: Sears Tower Love
Reports from yesterday about the retrial of the men accused of plotting to bomb the Sears Tower has got us thinking about the building we often take for granted. Towering above all the rest (that is, until Donald Trump completes the phallic homage to himself), the Sears Tower anchors our skyline and appears in more photos than we’re able to count.
This abstract view of the mammoth structure, taken by Flickr’s inetmer, is one of our favorites. What’s your favorite shot of the Sears Tower? Send them our way with…
10 years
ago
We’re ‘Mentally Tired,’ Too, Brett
Voters in four states are heading to the polls for “Junior Super Tuesday,” city workers are scrambling to fix a giant sinkhole in Little Village, and lawyers are picking jurors for the trial of Tony Rezko. But all we can think about is Brett Favre.
The Bears-Packers rivalry aside, we will miss the Green Bay quarterback, who told ESPN that he was retiring after 17 seasons because he was “mentally tired.” That makes today bittersweet and a tad curious—a class act leaves the sport, and now Rex Grossman is…
10 years
ago
Happy Birthday, Leap Year Babies
We’re not sure why, but Leap Year intrigues us so.
Well, mostly it’s the fact that all of the babies born today won’t get to celebrate their actual birthdays again until 2012. We at Snap wonder if there are any parents out there who deny their children birthday gifts and parties on this technicality. That’s what we’d do if we had children, leaving them to seek consolation from…
10 years
ago
Shoot Like a Pro: How to Get Great Shots of Kids
The cover story in our March issue is a guide to the best stuff for kids, parents, and moms-to-be. We provide a field guide to birds and critters to take along with you on your next hike, advice from Chicago’s reigning baby-sleep specialist, and even a taste test of birthday cakes from the city’s top-tier bakeries.
With all of these new adventures to capture in photographs, your usual blurry, dark, red-eye-filled photos just won’t do. Photographer Katrina Wittkamp shares some tips on how take fabulous pictures of kids…