What You Missed at Lollapalooza Thursday: Rollerskates and Rain

An Early Homecoming

We know Chance the Rapper is a hometown fave going into this fest, but local-band-gone-big The O’My’s (which formed after two members hung out at Lollapalooza ten years ago) didn’t hold back in their Lolla debut. As promised, the band showed off a new sound at their early set, adding electronic elements to the horn-driven, genre-bending music their fans have come to know.

Get Ready for Some Weird Weather

Storms were expected for three out of four days and temperatures will be noticeably cooler (especially by the lake). If you haven’t grabbed a poncho, you can always pick one up inside of the festival’s Bodega area, which also offers some additional festival necessities (think sunscreen and food that isn’t fried or covered in grease).

We Used to Roll at the Rink

And we still can! A new Rock & Rollers tent, near the Perry’s Stage at Columbus Drive and Balboa, comes with a bar, arcade, and skating rink. Festivalgoers strapped on the free skates and boogied under the disco balls and strobe lights. Not to be outdone, the arcade features the classics: Mario Bros, Donkey Kong, Pacman, and more. It might not be the Coachella Ferris wheel, but, hey, baby steps.

Photo: Mauricio Peña

A Little Bit of Liam…

For those expecting a supernova performance from British rocker Liam Gallagher, they got it for all of 15 or 20 minutes at the Grant Park stage. The ex-member of Oasis played a few songs before walking off stage. But isn’t it true to form for him to kind of hate everything and make a big deal about it?

Cage the Elephant Photo: Cousin Daniel

Fans might have been disappointed with the short set, but the next lively set by Cage the Elephant made up for it. After wrapping up their opening number, vocalist Mathew Schultz dolled up in a shimmery purple dress and stockings—he said he wanted to look “pretty” for the crowd—before launching into crowd favorites “Trouble” and “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked.”

… but More Migos

Meanwhile, across the park, Migos showed up late. A flight delay held them up about half an hour, but when the Atlanta hip-hop trio finally came on stage, thousands of kids ran toward the Bud Light stage and the rap superstars played a smashing set of fan faves to bright sunny skies. It was a perfect late afternoon moment.

New Porta-Potties

Nobody’s sure where these things came from, but they are deluxe. The interior is nice enough to hide away from various “meh” sets.

Big news this year. PortaJohns are actual porcelain toilets! Flush and everything. #Lolla pic.twitter.com/AnmB75vQKD — Kevin Williams (@TribuneKevin) August 3, 2017

Kaytranada vs. Lil Uzi Vert?

The Canadian producer was in top form (no surprises there) but it’s unfortunate the anxious, rowdy, kind-of-irritating crowd of teens by his stage weren’t into it. Blame Lil Uzi Vert, who was scheduled to take the stage 15 minutes after the end of Kaytra’s set. Uzi Vert fans packed the Pepsi area more than an hour before the mumble rapper arrived.

Conjuring Spirits …

It felt—for a second—like one of those magical festival moments. Lorde came out, opened with “Green Light,” the lead single from her critically acclaimed sophomore album Melodrama, before segueing into “Tennis Courts.” A sea of panchos danced and sang along—just enough to dramatize the evening. "Everywhere we’ve been going we’ve been getting crazy weather,” said the New Zealand singer. “I think it’s because we’re going to conjure some spirits, Lollapalooza.”

Lorde Photo : Cousin Daniel

… and Getting a Storm Instead

The moody pop diva teased the crowd with a new, never-performed track before being alerted to clear the stage due to the weather. "We’ll be back, I love you. I’ll be back,” she assured the crowd. But concert goers were instead greeted with a prompt on the screen: “Severe weather is approaching, please evacuate. ”

OK, How Many Days Are Left?

Lolla tacked on a fourth day last year to toast its 25th birthday, and never took it back. This year, the fatigue showed. Thursday’s crowd skewed 50 percent reluctant four-day pass holders, 50 percent students on summer vacation—generally bleary-eyed and not unlike a Sunday crowd.

