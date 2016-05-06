Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Chicago’s Best Brunches

Edit Module

Chicago’s Best Brunches

Two Chicago staffers and unabashed brunch lovers—Carly Boers and Carrie Schedler—have been hitting the town in search of the latest and greatest in weekend-morning dining. On Fridays, we present their findings, scoring every place on what’s really important: the vibe, the service, the eats, and, of course, the beverages. Order another round of mimosas: We’ve got your lazy Sunday planning covered.

Map of where we’ve visited

The
Best

Bohemian House

River North
11 W. Illinois St.; 312-955-0439; Website
Eastern Euro fare gone cozy-chic in River North.
Reviewed May 6, 2016
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
9989
9
Read the full review

Bottlefork

River North
441 N. Clark St.; 312-955-1900; Website
Style-conscious gluttony with plenty of substance in River North.
Reviewed September 11, 2015
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
898.59
9
Read the full review

Bristol

Bucktown
2152 N. Damen Ave.; 773-862-5555; Website
Thoughtfully executed classics and an off-the-charts welcoming vibe.
Reviewed March 27, 2015
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
109810
9
Read the full review

Dos Urban Cantina

Logan Square
2829 W. Armitage Ave.; 773-661-6452; Website
A Mexican brunch buffet made cool.
Reviewed August 12, 2016
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
9999
9
Read the full review

Dove's Luncheonette

Wicker Park
1545 N. Damen Ave.; 773-645-4060; Website
The diner of your dreams.
Reviewed October 2, 2015
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
107910
9
Read the full review

Duck Inn

Bridgeport
2701 S. Eleanor St.; 312-724-8811; Website
Michelin-starred chef Kevin Hickey salutes his neighborhood roots.
Reviewed April 15, 2016
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
109810
9
Read the full review

Lula Cafe

Logan Square
2537 N. Kedzie Ave.; 773-489-9554; Website
The O.G. neighborhood brunchery with a menu of unclassifiable and unexpected food.
Reviewed September 4, 2015
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
810109
9
Read the full review

Mott Street

Wicker Park
1401 N. Ashland Ave.; 773-687-9977; Website
Like your favorite brunch dishes took six months to backpack through Asia.
Reviewed May 20, 2016
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
9999
9
Read the full review

North Pond

Lincoln Park
2610 N. Cannon Dr., Chciago; 773-477-5845; Website
More lunch than brunch in one of Chicago’s best restaurants.
Reviewed February 5, 2016
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
99910
9
Read the full review

Takito-Kitchen

Ukrainian Village
2013 W. Division St.; 773-687-9620; Website
Hip Mexican fare that goes above and beyond.
Reviewed August 5, 2016
VibeFoodDrinksServiceOverall
998.57
9
Read the full review
Edit Module

Advertisement

The
Rest
Edit Module