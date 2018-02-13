This Week’s 10 Must-Read Stories

Aziz Ansari and David Brooks are fans of Northwestern social psychologist Eli Finkel. What can he do for your marriage? Chicago gives him a chance.

Cabrini-Green is probably the last project of its kind. But we haven’t figured out what to do in their absence. The New York Times explores its legacy.

Because of history, the South Side has its own peculiar form of barbecue. Because of history, it’s not very well known outside Chicago, or even in it. Saveur examines why.

The gubernatorial candidate has given away $152 million in recent years—but it’s mostly untaxed, inherited money coming from a tax haven in the Bahamas. The BGA follows the money.

It’s been just six years since his debut album, which sold just 50,000 copies in its first week. But he showed album sales didn’t matter, and changed the business (and sound) of hip-hop. The Outline charts his rise.

Only one percent of VC money goes to black-owned companies. Here, that leaves promising businesses to fend for themselves. Belt Magazine talks to them about the dilemma.

The future president came to Chicago to create change. But at first he just had trouble finding a job. WBEZ’s Making Obama podcast kicks off.

The Pilsen Land Use Committee is supposed to represent the community in decisions about large developments coming to the neighborhood. Some community members think it represents the alderman and is causing affordable housing to disappear. South Side Weekly investigates.

Matt Danko was on the way to be the top restaurant’s chef de cuisine. Then it closed. But another place on the rise snatched him up. Fooditor profiles the young chef.

The district has been through tumult year after year. But something seems to be working. The Washington Post asks why.

