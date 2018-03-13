10 Stories You Should Read This Week

The Florida high schoolers are bringing attention to the debate, but local anti-violence activists have been on the front lines for years. The Tribune talks with them.

The Women’s March co-chair is part of a long, complex, and painful history surrounding the infamous Chicagoan. The Atlantic explains.

Some of Chicago’s best restaurants are getting a flood of high schoolers, who are there as much to document the scene as enjoy the food. Chicago magazine tags along.

Families displaced by gentrification have a hard time replacing their old, inexpensive units. Is Chicago a good fit for the idea? Belt Magazine explores the proposals.

Yvenetta Welch’s South Loop salon brings in women from all over Chicagoland for her short-hair skills and the familial atmosphere she creates. Vogue pays a visit.

Candidates who haven’t gotten on board with the powerful House Speaker say they’re paying for it in the primaries. They speak to Chicago Tonight.

Dan Lipinski is in a fight for his seat with challenger Marie Newman. So why hasn’t he spent down his big campaign chest? Politico asks around.

Hoda Katebi is a 23-year-old Chicagoan who came to fame with her fashionable, political site. She’s got big plans from there. The New York Times takes a look.

Robert Croston passed away last week at the age of 34. But the young Jenner Academy leader is leaving a big legacy. WBEZ tells his story.

‘The Inland Printer’ popularized Art Nouveau in America, and previewed the modernist wave to follow. Chicago magazine looks back.

