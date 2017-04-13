Potter’s Chicago Burger Bar, Alarmist Brewing Taproom Now Open

Openings

The Palmer House Hilton (124 S. Wabash Ave., Loop) has a new tenant in Potter’s Chicago Burger Bar. On the menu: quarter-pound patties topped with flavors meant to represent the city’s different neighborhoods. Humorous case in point: the Logan Square, which comes topped with bourbon-infused bacon.

To the delight of Northwest side beer enthusiasts, Alarmist Brewing has opened a taproom (4055 W. Peterson Ave., Sauganash), allowing them to drink Pantsless Pale Ale straight from the source.

Morsels

Some good news to keep you going through your arduous Passover bread purge: Per DNAinfo, the long-planned Kosher pies from Gino’s East are in the works—they’ll be on sale, in frozen form, at a handful of local Jewel stores starting by the end of this month.

RIP to the Squared Circle (2418 N. Ashland Ave., Lincoln Park), the sports bar owned by onetime WWE wrestler Lisa Marie Varon. It became a hub for wrestling fans, who jam-packed it during major fights.

