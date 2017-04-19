Passion House Coffee Opens First Cafe in Logan Square

Openings

Following a four-month closure, Gemini Bistro has reemerged with new food and drink menus, a revamped layout (meant to be more conducive to lingering over cocktails), and a shortened name—Gemini (2075 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park). Read more about the changes here.

Small-batch coffee outfit Passion House Coffee Roasters has soft-opened its first brick-and-mortar spot, Passion House Cafe (2631 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square) in one of the recently vacated Bow Truss locations. (Perhaps this is a partial silver lining to that whole Bow Truss debacle.)

Morsel

After spending time helming the kitchen at Rockit Burger Bar, Amanda Downing has a new post: She’s now executive chef at Ocean Cut (20 W. Kinzie St., River North), a position previously held by Jason Paskewitz.

