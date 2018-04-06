Stephanie Izard’s New Cookbook Hits the Shelves and More Dining News
Plus: Justin Timberlake dines at Alinea and a new Cuban sandwich spot opens in the Loop.
Openings
The team behind Honey Butter Fried Chicken has opened a new restaurant inside Revival Food Hall (125 S. Clark St., Loop). TriBecca’s Cubano opened earlier this week, and is the baby of chef Becca Grothe. They’re serving up a version of a Cuban sandwich made with local pork, sweet potato fries, and a griddled rum cake donut at this three-month pop-up restaurant.
Another Beatrix Market, the fast-casual spot from Lettuce Entertain You, just opened in DePaul’s Loop Campus. The two-story space has a ton of hot and cold food options to go, including a huge salad bar, a coffee bar, and a pizza counter.
Morsels
The latest cookbook from celebrity chef Stephanie Izard hit shelves on Tuesday. Gather & Graze: 120 Favorite Recipes for Tasty Good Times isn’t tied to a particular Izard restaurant, but instead showcases some of her favorite recipes and a ton of beautiful photographs.
Alinea has seen its share of famous visitors, but the Chicago dining scene got a little extra excited to watch Justin Timberlake take on the famous edible balloon. The Tribune reported that Timberlake ate at Alinea last Thursday night after a series of shows at the United Center.
Big Jones Redux (or Big Jones 2.0, or Bigger Jones—we could go on) is now re-open. We covered the changes that were going to be coming; now you can see the beautifully re-done space and taste the new menu items for yourself.
