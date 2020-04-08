Five Easter Meals to Enjoy at Home

Spring has sprung in Chicago, and the weather is amazing — if only we were able to get out in it! The great weather reminds us of another holiday just around the corner: Easter, that time of ham and bunnies, is this Sunday. Just because we’re all in lockdown doesn’t mean you can’t get a great Easter dinner for your family, and plenty of Chicago restaurants are offering good Easter deals. Here are a few of my favorites.

Acadia has been absolutely rocking this difficult time: The restaurant has offered innovative cocktail kits, run a distribution center for out of work restaurant workers, and now is offering some great Easter specials. For $45, you can get a prime rib special with potatoes, root vegetables, foie gras butter, Parker House rolls, and more, and for a $95 splurge, they’re offering a lobster pot pie for two. Both (plus pastries) are available for curbside pickup; call 312-360-9500.

Speaking of restaurants doing a lot of good, West Town Bakery & Diner (and the whole Fifty/50 Group) is helping out a ton of people during this pandemic, so you can pay it forward by throwing some business their way for the holiday. Their $80 Easter menu feeds four and includes honey ham, broccoli salad, key lime pie, glazed carrots, and scalloped potatoes. Email wholesale@westtownbakery.com to place an order; in addition to the usual pickup options, they’re offering contactless delivery for an additional $10.

If you’re in the northwest ’burbs and are looking for a local Easter feast, connect with Passero. The restaurant has teamed up with Slagel Farm to offer a massive Easter feast (with a honey smoked ham from Slagel as the centerpiece) for $110. The meal serves four people and includes ham, salad, potatoes, vegetables, and bread. Preorder by April 9 by calling 224-857-8900.

I usually opt for lamb instead of ham for my Easter feasts, so this offer from Avli Taverna is perfect: Their Greek Easter Feast is $29 a person, and includes roast lamb shoulder, potatoes, Greek salad, and bread, with a bunch of easy add-ons. Plus, every order gets a free bottle of olive oil. All three Avli locations are participating. Visit avli.us to order.

Try something a little different, and do an Easter brunch this year, courtesy of Bistro Campagna. For $85, they’re serving hot cross buns, a market salad, quiche, sausage, duck fat fingerling potato hash, and fruit; the meal feeds four people. Order by April 9 and pick it up on Saturday evening.

