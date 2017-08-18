Grab a Cold Drink and Chill Out at Celeste Our summer video series featuring favorite Chicago bars takes a trip to the Celeste rooftop.

Choose your own drinking adventure at Celeste (111 W. Hubbard St., River North), a glamorous, multi-level hideaway with a floor for every mood.

For maximum chill, we love the top floor bar—an airy, English garden-inspired three season room flanked by a lush display of ferns and greenery. The bar serves up an intensely fruity frose and a bevy of tea-based drinks, ideal for daintily sipping in a high-backed chair.

But if that’s not your style, options abound. Make your way down a level to the third-floor club Disco, with a dizzying light-up LED floor, or grab dinner in the cozy confines of the second-floor dining club. There’s even a second, more Art Deco-style bar on the first floor.

This video is a part of Chicago magazine’s Cheers to Chillin’ series, highlighting our favorite bars to grab cold drinks this summer. See more and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

