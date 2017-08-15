Tovala Says It Will Revolutionize Your Kitchen. Does It Work?
We put this Chicago start-up’s oven and meal-delivery service to the test.
Tovala, which launched earlier this year, is a Chicago-based start-up that aims to combine meal delivery with new technology.
Its prepped dinners are cooked in the Tovala oven—which looks sort of like a microwave, but bakes, broils, and steams the food until it’s ready to eat. There’s also room for more tech-savvy home cooks to program their own dishes through an app on their phone. The oven retails for $369, and a week-long subscription service for 3 meals costs $36.
We tried out a couple of Tovala’s own meals (ratatouille pasta, and chicken with rice), and brought along a few of our favorite microwaveable foods to see if the oven could hold its own. (Exploding marshmallows, anyone?)
For the most part, the oven did well—the start-up’s own dishes were delicious—with a few snags here and there… maybe keep your microwave for now, at least for making popcorn.
