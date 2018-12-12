Do-Rite Donuts Opens in Wrigleyville and More Dining News

Opening

There weren’t any major openings this week, which isn’t surprising, considering we’re entering holiday season. However, if you’re a fan of Do-Rite Donuts, there’s a new location in Wrigleyville at 1027 West Addison Street.

Morsels

It’s finally the end of the long and tumultuous road for the beloved Heartland Café in Rogers Park. Over the past few years, Heartland has almost closed several times before being saved by some last-minute intervention. This time, however, it looks like the end of the road — at least for now. The building that houses Heartland Café is being sold and will perhaps be turned into condos. It’s possible Heartland will reopen in the same building or in another space in the neighborhood, but the last day it operates its current space — after 42 years — is December 31.

In cheerier dining news, the James Beard Awards (the Oscars of the food world) are now set to remain in Chicago through 2027. This is a pretty incredible coup for the city, especially in a world that considers New York City the center of the food universe. This year’s awards (which are incredibly fun to attend if you can score a ticket) are on May 6.

I let you know a few weeks back about a fire at Bad Hunter that shut the restaurant down. It’s still out of operation for at least a few weeks, according to an email, but the Bad Hunter team will be doing popups around town until the restaurant reopens. On December 17, the crew will be taking over the regular burger night at Pub Royale; keep an eye on Bad Hunter’s Instagram for more events.

Chef Iliana Regan of Elizabeth and Kitsune has written a memoir! Burn the Place: A Memoir details her foraging roots, her journey to becoming a chef, and her experience as a gay female chef in a largely straight, male-dominated industry. Esquire has an excerpt, and the full book comes out in April.

