Double Door Will Reopen in Uptown and More Dining News

Openings

An outpost of a popular vegan spot from Seattle is open in Wicker Park. No Bones Beach Club (1943 W. North Ave.) offers a surf-themed atmosphere, some indulgent dishes (including fried eggplant spears with panko and vegan “crab cakes” made with parsnips), and a full cocktail menu.

The second Chicago location of Seoul Taco (1321 E. 57th St.) is open in Hyde Park. The Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant already has a solid following thanks to its River North outpost, but now those in the South Side can more easily enjoy their tacos and burritos with Korean flair.

Morsels

Do you miss Ina’s? If the answer to that question isn’t yes, you have a large empty hole where your heart should be, you Grinch! In any case, if you want to get your nostalgic Ina’s fix this holiday season, tune into WTTW between December 13 and 16 for a whole bunch of screenings of the wonderful documentary Breakfast at Ina’s, featuring the Breakfast Queen (and Tribune columnist) Ina Pinkney herself.

Here’s some exciting news for Double Door fans. The iconic club that closed in Wicker Park is re-opening in a pretty amazing location: the historic Wilson Avenue Theater in Uptown (which hasn’t been a theater for quite a while). No word yet on an opening date.

Here’s another locally made Christmas gift: Chandra Ram’s new cookbook, The Complete Indian Instant Pot Cookbook. Ram, who is the Chicago-based editor of Plate magazine (and co-author of Bill Kim’s great cookbook, Korean BBQ) was inspired by her instant pot to create a book of approachable Indian recipes. Check out the Tribune’s interview with Ram to learn more.

My favorite taste test of the week goes to the Tribune food staff’s sampling of grapefruit-flavored sparkling waters, inspired by the cult-like obsession with La Croix’s pamplemousse option. Surprisingly, La Croix got pummeled. There are 11 brands in the test, a lot of mentions of water that tastes like cat pee, and a surprising winner.

