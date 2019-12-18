Funkenhausen Out, Arami In at Time Out Market

As of last month, Time Out Market is open, but there’s already been a change to its restaurant lineup. Originally, Funkenhausen was supposed to open a location in the market, but the restaurant backed out. They’ve now been replaced with a location of Arami Sushi Bar. I’m excited to see what they can do in a food hall setting.

There’s also a new location of Dollop, replacing the Grind in Lincoln Square. This location of the posh coffee concept serves a limited food menu and did a lovely job rehabbing the space, keeping the vintage charm but adding a ton of light.

North Shore Distillery has released its annual seasonal spirit. I never miss one, as they’re always creative and unexpected (like the time the distillery put out a mustard seed liqueur). This time, they’ve created a highly sippable chocolate and orange liqueur called Cocoa Curaçao. The Cocoa Alexander, one of the recipes they’ve created for the new spirit, looks like a must-try. The liqueur is available all over Chicago.

Earlier this month, Chicago mag listed four of our favorite cookbooks; now, the Tribune has followed, compiling its own annual list. It’s great for last-minute Christmas shopping and includes some of my own favorites, like the new Joy of Cooking, Ruffage, and Last Call.

The poke craze may finally be waning, at least in Chicago. Firefin closed all its locations in 2017; now, Pokeworks has shut down its two locations in the city. (Pokeworks still has storefronts around the country.)

The Chicago French Market is celebrating 10 years in operation this week with daily specials and prizes, free canvas grocery bags (while supplies last), and even the opportunity to win a trip to Paris. The special vendor deals are really good, with lots of discounts and gift card drawings. Check them out here.

