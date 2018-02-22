New Pastry Chef Brings Cinnamon Churros to the Dearborn, and Other Dining News

Openings

Maybe because every chef was focused on crafting their Valentine’s Day menus, there weren’t any particularly noteworthy openings last week.

Morsels

If you’re in the Loop and have a sweet tooth, stop by The Dearborn, which recently announced a new pastry chef, Julianna Westgor. She’s done stints at One SixtyBlue and The Gage, and her newest menu offering is cinnamon spice churros with white chocolate mousse and rumchata ice cream. Mmmmm.

Obsessed with Italian beef? If you want a seriously great example of the genre, head to Butcher & Larder on Wednesday night. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., $20 gets you a homemade Italian Beef (and it’s Butcher & Larder, so you know the meat is going to be great), giardiniera, fries and a beer.

The Drinkingbird has closed its doors. After a dispute between owner and manager that led to a staff walkout, the restaurant shut down—supposedly temporarily, but no word on a re-opening date.

Avec is hosting a series of brunch takeovers in March and April. All of them take place on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and participants include Elske (March 4), Best Intentions (March 18) and HaiSous (April 1).

Share







