Sportsman’s Club Debuts a Weeknight Happy Hour

Sportsman’s Club (948 N. Western Ave., Humboldt Park) is doing its first ever happy hour. Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., Old Fashioneds and Sportsman cocktails are just $8, and the rest of their daily cocktails are $10. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s still a nice reason to stop in during the week.

One of Chicago’s most niche bars is closing… sort of. The Northman (4337 N. Lincoln Ave, North Center), the first restaurant in town devoted entirely to cider and boasting one of the largest apple-based spirits lists in the U.S., is changing ownership. The current Northman closes on February 23; the Riverwalk location of the Northman will remain open. While management says the new concept will still be “cider focused,” go now if you love the place.

Amid panic surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Chicago’s Chinatown is taking a dire financial hit. A Trib reporter spoke to a bunch of restaurateurs who believe that fear of the disease is causing traffic to plummet. Head over to your favorite spot and help keep them in business.

You’re probably familiar with Mardi Gras, but have you heard of Tsiknopempti? That’s Greek Mardi Gras, and Avli River North (702 N. Wells St.) is celebrating it with a special menu on February 20. For $60, guests get a family-style Greek meal including grilled lamb shoulder, grilled pork loin stuffed with feta, grilled quail, starters, wine, and dessert. It’s a great deal — reservations are available on Tock.

