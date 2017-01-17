Income Tax Does a Little Bit of Everything in Edgewater

The name Income Tax (5959 N. Broadway, Edgewater) is, at first glance, a bit off-putting. But, fear not: this new Edgewater bar is actually named after a classic cocktail, not a government program. It happens to be a cocktail that’s beloved by the spot’s owners, one that includes gin, Americano Blanco, vermouth, orange, and bitters.
For a bar named after a stiff drink, there’s an awful lot of wine here, with plenty of intriguing by-the-glass options and a long bottle list to boot. (And beer and food, too. Something for everyone.) There seem to be a lot of delighted neighborhood residents occupying the stools–it’s been a while since a new spot opened in Edgewater, and there’s clearly some pent-up demand for a novel drinking option nearby.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.
Edit Module
Seen on the Scene
Edit Module
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.