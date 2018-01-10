Bop N Grill Pops Up At Revival Food Hall, and Other Food News

Openings

Au Cheval might be temporarily closed for renovations, but burger lovers can still get their fix, as a third location of Small Cheval opened this week in Old Town (1345 N. Wells Street). The menu is the same as other Small Cheval locations, though this outpost will serve liquor.

The most successful and interesting of the new crop of food halls, Revival Food Hall, has a new tenant: a Bop n Grill pop-up. Now through spring, you’ll be able to get rice plates (with Korean barbecue meat), burgers, and kimchi fries in the heart of the Loop.

Morsels

Alderman Patrick Thompson announced on Facebook last week that a Steak ‘n Shake is coming to Halsted and Maxwell streets. Believe it or not, it’ll be the only outpost in city limits.

Michael Sheerin has found a new gig. After winning accolades at Trenchermen and Cicchetti and running culinary programs at Rockit, the chef has landed in North Center at Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro. I don’t quite get the matchup, but color me at least vaguely intrigued.

The high-end closings continue: GreenRiver is now down for the count. The Michelin-starred spot in a building adjacent to Northwestern Memorial Hospital had a wonderful menu, a strong cocktail program (No. 4 on our Best Bars list), and one of the best patios in town, but the location was always an awkward liability. Who wants to start their dinner date by walking through a medical building?

