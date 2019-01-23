Smoque BBQ Has Reopened and More Dining News

Openings

Sadly, there were no major openings during this snowy holiday week. But at least there’s now a Big Shoulders Coffee at Midway Airport, right?

Morsels

Lincoln Square residents, your chicken has returned to you! The Budlong, which closed its Western Avenue location in September, has (surprisingly) reopened with an expanded menu that includes wings. That hot chicken is pretty darn amazing, so I’m glad to see it back from the dead.

Entente, the Michelin-starred spot, isn’t going to be in Lake View anymore: The entire restaurant is moving to River North on 700 North Sedgwick Street. This doesn’t happen all that often, but its Lincoln Avenue location has proven to be problematic for several prior restaurants (and Entente’s owner admitted to the Trib that the restaurant had had some difficulties there). It’s also adding chef Ian Davis, formerly of Band of Bohemia, to its kitchen.

Smoque BBQ at 3800 North Pulaski Road has reopened this week after a kitchen fire knocked out the Old Irving Park spot. Some walls had to be torn out, but the restaurant managed to repair everything and reopen very quickly. Luckily there wasn’t more damage!

