RPM Seafood is open for business. The new Lettuce Entertain You Spot is part of the same complex that houses Pizzeria Portofino and RPM Events, the new private event space (317 N. Clark St., Near North). RPM Seafood offers, as you’d expect, a seafood menu (including multiple varieties of seafood steaks), plus cocktails by local favorite Ben Schiller.

Not quite an opening, but a revamp — the Robey (2018 W. North Ave., Bucktown) has turned its lounge into an area ideal for watching sports, so it makes sense they’re debuting it (and happy hour deals) for the Super Bowl this weekend. From 4 to 6 p.m. daily, head in for $8 cocktails and $4 beers. Weekends also feature all-day specials, including $7 orders of wings (order them buffalo style or with togarashi-honey glaze).

Boka chef Lee Wolen is bringing a new chicken spot to Revival Food Hall (125 S. Clark St., Loop). GG’s Chicken Shop and Rotisserie will serve a full menu of — you guessed it — rotisserie chicken, as well as the famed fried chicken sandwich from Somerset. Wolen has a particular talent for poultry, as anyone who has dined at Boka knows, and this new spot will make it even more difficult to decide what to eat at Revival.

Chicago Food Hero® Nick Kindelsperger has put his stomach on the line for you again, trying 40 different nacho dishes around town for the Tribune to find the 11 that are actually worth eating. He also notes some to avoid (like the nachos at the Signature Room, which he calls “the bottom of the nacho abyss”). Check out the whole story.

The Purple Pig (444 N. Michigan Ave., Near North) has a great new lunch deal that’s worth checking out (and is a better deal than restaurant week!). For $20, diners get either grilled broccoli with anchovy vinaigrette or salt-roasted beats, ricotta gnocchi or chicken thigh kebab, and an affogato for dessert. It’s available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and seems like an awesome option for an indulgent weekday break.

While the Inn at Longman & Eagle is probably the most well-known hotel above a bar in Chicago, it’s not the only one. We covered three in our January issue, and there’s yet another new option: this gorgeous Airbnb right above the Empty Bottle, the Bottle Top (1035 N. Western Ave., Ukrainian Village). It’s got two bedrooms and a full kitchen and it’s right above the stage at the music venue. It’s not the best place for a quiet retreat, but if you want to be right in the middle of the music, here’s your place.

