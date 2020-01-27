Visit Five New Taquerias on a North Side Taco Crawl They have everything from chicken flautas to Dorilocos to the best rice and beans in the city.

Tacos are as much a part of Chicago’s food fabric as pizza and hot dogs, and with the number of taquerias dotting the city’s streets steadily increasing, it can be hard to keep track of them all. So we’ve done the taco-eating legwork and found five great new North Side taquerias. The best part? You can easily do a crawl and visit them all in a single afternoon.

Rio Tacos

Photo: Titus Ruscitti

Rio is one of three new taquerias to open recently on a stretch of Foster up the street from North Park University. Upon arrival, you’re greeted by a spinning trompo of al pastor. Place your order to dine in, then you’ll receive complimentary chips — instead of salsa, Rio serves a creamy refried bean dip to scoop up. They also mix up their taco menu with options like chorizo and sweet potato or suadero, which is similar to carnitas, but made with beef instead of pork. 3246 W. Foster Ave., North Park

Los Asadores Mexican Grill

Photo: Titus Ruscitti

You can bring the whole family to our next step, since the menu has pretty much everything, from Mexican breakfast classics to homemade guisados (stews) and buffalo wings. You’ll even find moronga (blood sausage) on the weekends. For a $1 a pop, the freshly fried chicken flautas are better than any value menu item from nearby fast food outlets. Los Asadores also takes a special interest in steak — try it in the lesser-seen taco alambre, which mixes carne asada with bacon, bell peppers, and melted cheese. 3312 W. Foster Ave., North Park

Taqueria Las Flores

Photo: Titus Ruscitti

The faces behind our next stop on Foster might be familiar: This is the third restaurant from the family behind popular spots Taqueria El Asadero and Taqueria 5 de Mayo. Two daughters of the patriarch of El Asadero run Taqueria Las Flores and they aren’t messing with success. The same carne asada served at the other spots is front and center here, and like its siblings, this is one of the North Side’s best taquerias — I still haven’t found a better rice and beans than the Flores family recipe. 3352 W. Foster Ave., North Park

Cafe Tacuba Chicago

Photo: Titus Ruscitti

Next we’re off to Lawrence Ave. to visit this colorful new cafe that’s tucked away in a strip mall. Not only can you sit down and have a traditional Mexican breakfast, you can also grab a variety of Mexican and Guatemalan pastries as well as hot chocolate and coffee. They’re a taqueria too, and you’ll find all the classic tacos served on made-to-order corn tortillas. Round out your meal with a cup of elotes or Dorilocos, bags of Doritos that are sliced open and dressed with ingredients like pork rinds, peanuts, hot sauce, and more. 4507 W. Lawrence Ave., Mayfair

Taco Max Mexican Grill

Photo: Titus Ruscitti

Our final stop is the second location of a popular spot on Elston, and the menu is consistent in its quality. Taco Max pays special attention to their burritos and the cochinita pibil tacos are also worth ordering. They’re made with shredded pork that’s rubbed with achiote and features lots of citrus undertones. The meat is served moist over refried beans with pickled onions and a sprinkle of fresh cheese on top. Don’t want a taco? Try the cochinita in torta form. 3402 W. Montrose Ave., Albany Park

Share







