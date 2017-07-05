Apogee Lounge Is a Picture-Perfect Summer Spot

Nestled on the 26th floor of the Dana Hotel, the newly opened Apogee Lounge (2 W. Erie St.) can suit all kinds of rooftop tastes. Feeling sophisticated? Grab a drink at the sleek, Art Deco-inspired indoor lounge, complete with low-slung custom furniture and a marbled bar. Want something more laid back? Head out to the patio, where a couch-flanked fire pit and spongy faux grass carpeting make for a more casual environment.

Luckily, beverage director Benjamin Schiller’s fanciful, sherbet-hued drinks feel at home in either setting. Pair that with the view of Chicago’s beautiful architecture, and you’ll feel truly spoiled by summer.

Below, Schiller explains the planning that goes into his picture-perfect cocktails.

