Mott St. Opens An Outpost Dedicated to Its Coveted Burgers and More Dining News

Openings

Mott Street’s offshoot, Mini Mott (3057 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square), is now open for business in the space formerly occupied by Jam. It focuses on the eatery’s famous, award-winning burgers but also offers chicken wings, beer, shakes, and soft serve in a taiyaki cone.

The hardest-to-get-into omakase in town opens this week, as Omakase Yume (651 W. Washington Blvd.) comes to the West Loop. This eight-seat sushi bar will serve a 17-course menu ($125) of Japanese dishes by chef Sangtae Park.

Morsels

Are you a fan of The Bongo Room (1470 N. Milwaukee Ave.)? I used to go to the restaurant’s South Loop offshoot all the time, but it’s been a while since I’ve visited the original in Wicker Park. Sarah Nardi’s cover story in the Reader took me right back—she takes us through the beloved brunch spot’s 25-year history.

I love me some late-night bao, so I’m excited that Wow Bao (1 W. Division St.) has just opened a late-night window at its Gold Coast location. It’ll be serving a limited menu of potstickers and dumplings until midnight on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Taste of Chicago is here, and the Trib has the definitive guide to the 70 different participating eateries. You can even sort it by cuisine and get a sense of all of the “best bet” options, picked by experts. Make sure to pull it up before you go to Taste.

Share







