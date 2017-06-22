A Marshmallow Cafe Opens, a Smoke Shack Shutters, and More Dining News

Openings

After garnering a following for their treats (previously available only via mail or at Boss Babe Popup Shop), the owners of XO Marshmallow have gifted the city with its first marshmallow boutique. XO Marshmallow Cafe + Wonderland (6977 N. Sheridan Rd., Rogers Park) stocks the namesake dessert in several flavors, plus other mallow-y snacks and espresso-based drinks. Read more.

With the opening of Aviato Eats, the French Market (131 N. Clinton St., West Loop) adds açai and matcha bowls and fancy toasts to its ever-growing, not-exactly-French repertoire.

Sal’s Trattoria (2834 N. Southport Ave., Lake View), a casual neighborhood Italian spot from Allen Sternweiler (Butcher & the Burger) joins the party on Southport. (And yes, it’s kid-friendly: Littles can get half-portions of several housemade pasta dishes.) Read more.

Morsels

Another week, another list of restaurants shutting their doors: The beloved Smalls Smoke Shack & More (4009 N. Albany Ave., Irving Park) has ceased operations to focus on some future projects, while Robert’s Pizza Co. (355 E. Ohio St., Streeterville) has closed due to a legal dispute.

If you’ve been wondering why the announced Edgewater location of Baker & Nosh has been taking so long, there’s been some financing and construction holdups. Should you be interested in pitching in to get the process moving again, owner Bill Millholland has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs—you can contribute here.

