World’s First Nutella Cafe Draws Crowds Downtown

Openings

Everything’s coming up Daisies (2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square) for Joe Frillman (Balena), who opens his first solo venture—a veggie- and pasta-focused restaurant in the former Analogue space—today. Read more.

Chicagoans (or tourists) must really love Nutella, because the city is now home to a dedicated Nutella Cafe (189 N. Michigan Ave., River North). The bilevel eatery sells snacks covered in/stuffed with/inspired by the world’s favorite hazelnut spread, with offerings ranging from sweet (croissants, gelato) to savory (panini). Check out the scene at opening day last week.

Morsel

News of a few surprising closures over the past few days: The Michelin-starred tasting menu spot 42 Grams suddenly shuttered over the weekend, with several ambiguous social media posts announcing the husband-wife restaurant’s closure. Not long after, 18-year stalwart MK sent word it’d be closing after service this Sunday. RIP, guys.

