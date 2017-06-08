World’s First Nutella Cafe Draws Crowds Downtown
Plus, two surprising closures and other dining news this week.
Openings
Everything’s coming up Daisies (2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square) for Joe Frillman (Balena), who opens his first solo venture—a veggie- and pasta-focused restaurant in the former Analogue space—today. Read more.
Chicagoans (or tourists) must really love Nutella, because the city is now home to a dedicated Nutella Cafe (189 N. Michigan Ave., River North). The bilevel eatery sells snacks covered in/stuffed with/inspired by the world’s favorite hazelnut spread, with offerings ranging from sweet (croissants, gelato) to savory (panini). Check out the scene at opening day last week.
Morsel
News of a few surprising closures over the past few days: The Michelin-starred tasting menu spot 42 Grams suddenly shuttered over the weekend, with several ambiguous social media posts announcing the husband-wife restaurant’s closure. Not long after, 18-year stalwart MK sent word it’d be closing after service this Sunday. RIP, guys.
