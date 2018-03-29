Check Out These Epic Easter Eggs at the Langham Hotel

Pastry chef Scott Green of Travelle Kitchen + Bar takes Easter egg decorating far beyond dipping some eggs in dye. Each year, he creates elaborately designed chocolate eggs, which are displayed in the Langham Hotel’s lobby over Easter weekend. There’s been a pineapple, a bunny, and a rocketship, but this year’s showstopper is a scale-covered dragon egg sitting on a throne made of swords, inspired by Game of Thrones.

Photo: Galdo Photo

Green uses about 15 pounds of chocolate per egg, pouring the chocolate into two half-egg molds, then gluing the pieces together after the chocolate has set. Then on a blank egg canvas he paints and glues on final pieces with warmed cocoa butter. Each egg can take between 15 and 50 hours to mold, carve, glue, and paint on details—like the shadows on a dragon’s scale. Green’s fine arts background (he studied graphic design at the Art Institute of California) comes in hand.

Photo: Galdo Photo

“How I go through the creative process is similar to a design project,” Green says—it requires both artistic skill and engineering. What might be most impressive, though, is that Green doesn’t create test eggs—what you see is his first try. (Next year he’s thinking about doing a Fabergé-inspired version.)

