An Essential Carryout and Delivery Directory

All restaurants and bars across the state shut down to on-site dining late Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, but hundreds of spots are remaining open to offer delivery and carryout service. Many are still figuring out what they’re going to offer, whether it’s regular items from their menu, family meals that serve groups, frozen dishes, meal kits, or brand new items that are easier to make and more travel-friendly. (For example, Mundano, which opened a few weeks ago, has transformed into a chicken-focused pop-up called Wingin’ It.)

In addition, some spots that initially announced carryout and delivery, including Lost Lake and Pizzeria Bebu, have decided to close entirely for the foreseeable future.

The best way to keep track of all these changes is by visiting Dining at a Distance, a site that allows restaurants and bars to input their offerings themselves. At the time of writing, there are more than 1,000 restaurants on the list, ranging from to-go burgers from Café Marie-Jeanne to bread delivery from Baker Miller. Restaurants can list information like available delivery services, offerings (including beverages, as many places are also offering wine and beer), and the best way to reach the restaurant.

While the list is being continually updated and amended, make sure to call restaurants before driving or walking over there to guarantee that they’re open.

