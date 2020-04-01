How to Send Food to Chicago-area Hospital Workers

While many of us hunker down at home and live off what we’ve got in the pantry, Chicago-area hospital workers continue to do the essential work of treating patients with COVID-19. And while cheering for doctors and nurses from our balconies is a heartwarming gesture, many Chicagoans have gone so far as setting up meal trains for local hospital staff.

Here’s how to send some food to hospital workers in the Chicago area — while supporting hard-hit local restaurants at the same time.

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge

Nonna Silvia’s Trattoria & Pizzeria: This family-owned restaurant combines the comfort food of Italian-American grandmas with farm-to-table seasonality, and you can send everything from pesto tortellini to eggplant parm. No contact delivery and curbside pick-up via Grubhub or by calling 847-292-9970

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge: The kind of place that considers a barbecue brisket burger to be a “light dinner” is exactly the kind of place that will hit the protein sweet spot after a long day’s work. They also offer a variety of chopped salads and sides to round out a meal of barbecue ribs or chicken. Delivery via DoorDash, pick-up by calling 847-677-3350

NorthShore University Health System in Evanston

La Cocinita: This food-truck-turned-restaurant specializes in Venezuelan arepas with fillings like braised brisket and pulled pork, and also offers rice bowls, tacos, and family-style meals for groups. Curbside pick-up or no-contact delivery via Caviar or by calling 847-332-1625

Good to Go Jamaican Restaurant: Good to Go serves up generous portions of juicy jerk chicken and catfish alongside sides like rice and peas and steamed cabbage. The economy packages feed 10 and include main dishes, sides, and beverages. Delivery and pick up via their website or by calling 847-868-8226

Kabul House: This Evanston stalwart not only offers halal lamb and beef kabobs, but vegetarian offerings like roasted eggplant with garlic yogurt and cauliflower in tomato sauce. Curbside pick-up and delivery via Grubhub, Uber Eats, and their website.

AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove

Tata’s Pierogi: You can garnish any of the pierogis, which include sauerkraut and spinach and feta fillings, with bacon and caramelized onions. Catering options include stuffed cabbage and meatballs. Delivery via DoorDash; pick up at 847-264-8944.

Tensuke Market and Food Court: Sushi sets and favorites like shoyu ramen and pork cutlet curry are available, but they also have party trays that serve up to 10 people. Delivery via ChowNow.

Advocate Christ Medical Center Oak Lawn

Palermo’s 95th: Palermo’s is a Chicago classic, and the thin-crust tavern-style pizza has a sweet tomato sauce. Sandwiches, salads, and pasta dishes are also available. Delivery and pick-up via their website.

Wu’s Ramen: The bowls of ramen feature handmade noodles, deep-flavored broths, and a wide array of toppings, from crab to fried tofu. Add in orders of veggie tempura to round out the meal. Open for carry-out and delivery via their website.

Illinois Medical District

Carnitas Uruapan: This spot serves some of the city’s best carnitas, which you can order by the pound. Don’t snooze on the homestyle refried beans — or really on anything on the menu at this Pilsen favorite. Delivery via Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Postmates; curbside pick-up by calling 312-226-2654

Jibarito Stop: In addition to the restaurant’s namesake sandwich, this Puerto Rican restaurant provides hearty platters of traditional dishes like steak and onions and fritters. Delivery via Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats; pick up by calling 312-988-0585

University of Chicago Hospital

Medici on 57th: The largest restaurant in Hyde Park is delivering their fresh-made pastries and specialty deli sandwiches, like Mediterranean wraps. Delivery and pick-up via their website or by calling 773-667-7394.

Seoul Taco: Can’t decide whether to send Korean or Mexican? At Seoul Taco, the tacos, bowls, and burritos mash up ingredients from both cuisines. You can also donate meals to health professionals when you order online. Delivery and pick up via their website.

Northwestern Medical Center

Beatrix: For crispy kale salads, mushroom and quinoa burgers, and other healthyish items, Beatrix has you covered (but yes, you can still add on those amazing chocolate chip cookies). Delivery and carry out available via Caviar, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.

