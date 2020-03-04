The Budlong Launches a Burger Concept at Revival Food Hall

A new spot is open at Revival Food Hall (125 S. Clark St., Loop) from the operator of fried chicken purveyor the Budlong, one of my favorite stalls there. Hamburger Stan is a new retro-style burger joint that offers thin patty burgers, hand-cut fries, and root beer floats.

This Sunday is International Women’s Day, and some of the city’s top pastry chefs — Elske’s Anna Posey, Lula Café’s Emily Spurlin, and Cellar Door Provisions’ Erin Koroll — plus some top bartenders, including Mundano’s Laura Kelton, are teaming up for a Booze and Bake Sale on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Superkhana International (3059 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square). Proceeds benefit the Restaurant Culture Association, so eat delicious pastries while supporting a good cause.

The Tribune has finished another great month of food finds, and this one focuses on spicy foods. This list has everything from burgers to cocktails, and covers a whole range of cuisines — once again, as always, it’s a list worth bookmarking and checking off, especially for the few weeks while it’s still cold enough to appreciate a good burn.

It’s time for a birthday party! Queer Soup, a monthly gathering of shared food and charitable giving, is celebrating its one-year anniversary. So, naturally, they’re throwing a party. On March 15, at The Den Theatre (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park), get together for an evening of delicious food, music, cake and, for some attendees, surprise swag bags. The event is free, though there’s a suggested $20 donation, which goes to the Chicago Therapy Collective.

There’s going to be a new gay bar in town, and it’s going to be a sports bar! Not since Crew closed in Uptown has there been a gay bar specifically for sports fans — that will change when Williams Inn Pizzeria and Sports Bar opens near McCormick Place this spring.

The long, strange case of Embeya has come to an end. The owner of the shuttered restaurant, Attila Gyulai, has been sentenced to… time already served (five months), for embezzling $300,000 from the restaurant. Sadly, as the Sun-Times notes, chef Thai Dang, who just got nominated for a Beard Award at HaiSous, is still paying back the debts incurred because of Gyulai’s fraud.

