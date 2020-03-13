Who Needs Green Beer, Anyway? Area breweries are rolling out mint milk stouts, Irish red ales, and other festive beers this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Chicago River won’t be turning green for St. Patrick’s Day this year, but local breweries are marching on with some new, festive options. Go beyond Guinness and drink locally with these five Irish-inspired beers.

On Tour Brewing Black Rose Dry Irish Stout

Photo: Courtesy of On Tour Brewing

On Tour’s Black Rose Dry Irish Stout is a rebrand of their Drop Kick Nitro Stout. While you can still get it on nitro, this year, it’s also available on cask. Black Rose was brewed to honor the leader of the style, Guinness, even down to mimicking the regional water makeup of the Dublin favorite. If you’re looking for something brighter, On Tour will also have a tapping of their Lightning Will Pilsner dyed green to celebrate the big day.

Find it: On draft at On Tour Brewing, 1725 W. Hubbard St., West Town

Midwest Coast Brewing Co. Dry Luck Irish Stout

This new West Town brewery nails traditional British styles like brown ale and English-style bitter. Now, it’s branching into dry Irish stout territory: The brewers add loads of flaked and roasted barley to give this beer big hits of roasty sweetness, with a light and dry finish.

Find it: On draft at Midwest Brewing Co., 2137 W. Walnut St., West Town

Old Irving Brewing Co. Lucky Linny Irish Red Ale

Stouts and pilsners dominate St. Patrick’s Day drinking, so change it up with Old Irving’s Lucky Linny Irish Red. A refresh of previous year’s renditions, the new version is more malt-forward than in years past. The beer is buoyed by a light addition of Centennial hops, giving it a hearty balance of hops, malt, and roasted barley.

Find it: On draft at Old Irving Brewing Co., 4419 W. Montrose Ave., Irving Park

Corridor Brewery & Provisions Minotaur’s Maize Cream Ale

Photo: Courtesy of Corridor Brewing

Corridor Brewing specifically brewed Minotaur’s Maize to differentiate itself from the other standard drinking options for the holiday. Their goal was to create an easy-drinking ale with a bit of added sweetness, and it delivers: This ale is an enjoyable companion to your day-long festivities and won’t weigh you down like a standard stout.

Find it: On draft at Corridor Brewery & Provisions, 3446 N. Southport Ave., Lake View

Off Color Brewing Drowning Shamrock Milk Stout

This brew, made with lactose and vanilla, clocks in at just 3.5 percent ABV, so it’s a lower-alcohol choice for your holiday drinking. Brewers Dave Bleitner and John Laffler took the seasonal celebration a step further by adding a minty flavor that blurs the line between a milk stout and Shamrock Shake.

Find it: In 16 oz. cans at Off Color Brewing taproom, 1460 N. Kingsbury St., Goose Island

