Farewell, Schaller’s Pump—and Other Dining News This Week

Openings

Jar Bar (1350 Shermer Rd., Northbrook) is now open, and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner—both in mason jars (overnight oats, salads, rainbow-colored layer cakes) and out (sandwiches and acai bowls).

Edgewater maki-maker Taketei Sushi now has a second location inside Hotel Felix (111 W. Huron St., River North). The menu includes fan favorite rolls from the original location, plus a selection of Japanese beers, sakes, and whiskeys.

The owner of The Bagelers in Lincoln Park has launched Café Lacuna (2150 S. Canalport Ave., Pilsen), an all-day operation on the ground level of the Lacuna Lofts Arts Building. Food offerings include bagels, sandwiches, and shareable small plates; coffee and espresso comes from Ipsento; and, in partnership with Rare Tea Cellars, come June (pending a liquor license), there will be spiked tea-based drinks. In the coming weeks, the 2,000-square-foot spot will go full service during the evening.

Morsels

FYI, Wrigley Field–goers: Due to a fire in the kitchen, the Byron’s Hot Dogs location near the ballpark (1017 W. Irving Park Rd.) is closed for the time being. Gotta get your dogs elsewhere until we hear otherwise.

Speaking of shuttered classics, after an eye-popping 136 years in operation, Schaller’s Pump (3714 S. Halsted St., Bridgeport) has closed, per a Sun-Times report. It was the oldest bar in Chicago, but owner Jack Schaller died last year and because of this, the spot lost some tax exemptions and costs started increasing.

