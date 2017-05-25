Stephanie Izard Conquers Iron Chef Competition

Morsel

Spoiler alert: Stephanie Izard won the first season of Food Network’s Iron Chef Gauntlet over the weekend, after going two for three in head-to-head battles with Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto, and Michael Symon.

Openings

Chef Matt Lair (Bom Bolla) is back in the kitchen at Clever Rabbit (2015 W. Division St., Wicker Park), a new veggie-focused restaurant that’s taken over the former 25 Degrees space. On the menu, garden-grown goodness, fish…and a diner-style burger.

On the topic of burgers, West Loop is the recipient of the Chicago area’s fourth Shake Shack (185 N. Morgan St.). It opens today in the shadows of the Morgan Green Line stop, and serves exclusive concretes featuring Bang Bang rhubarb pie, Fat Rice almond-coconut cookie cake, and Warm Belly Bakery chocolate cookies. Just next door, Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken (181 N. Morgan St.) also debuted its line of fried goodies today.

Milwaukee-based Colectivo Coffee Roasters has crossed the border and landed in Lincoln Park (2530 N. Clark St.). Beyond coffee, the all-day café with a giant outdoor patio also sells hot food items; pastries courtesy of the company’s offshoot, Troubadour Bakery and Catering; and beer in the evenings.

It’s been a busy few months for hotel bar and restaurant openings, and this week is no exception: The latest addition is Noyane (Conrad Chicago, 101 E. Erie St., River North), a rooftop lounge with Japanese-leaning cocktails and food courtesy of Richard Sandoval (Latinicity).

