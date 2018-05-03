Pacific Standard Time Brings West Coast Flavors to River North

Opening

The newest (sort of) venture from One Off Hospitality is open for business! Pacific Standard Time (141 W. Erie St., River North) is the brainchild of former Nico Osteria chef Erling Wu-Bower, created in collaboration with his old colleagues at One Off. Located in River North, PST incorporates the flavors of coastal California, and features two wood-burning ovens.

Morsels

Last year, 42 Grams, the tiny Michelin-acclaimed spot in Uptown, closed abruptly and without a clear reason. Now, co-owner Alexa Welsh says the shutter was the result of the ongoing physical abuse she endured from her former husband, chef/co-owner Jake Bickelhaupt, according to a report from Eater.

A Star Wars pop-up bar is coming to Replay (2833 N. Sheffield Ave.). Want to drink in the cantina from A New Hope? Now you can, as this Friday, May 4, the Lincoln Park bar is transforming into a science fiction destination. You can even quaff Star Wars–themed cocktails. Dark and Stormy trooper, anyone?

It’s almost time for the James Beard Awards! That means every food celebrity you’ve ever heard of will be in Chicago living it up, and while a lot of the fancy parties are private, there are a ton of events that the general public can get access to. Luckily, the Trib assembled a list.

