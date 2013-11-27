Tesori (New Listing): A Pre-Theatre Place You Can Actually Get Excited About

Tesori 65 E. Adams

Loop

312-786-9911

One and a half stars

Italian

$$$

Website

A pretheatre option you can actually get excited about, Tesori doubles as a much-needed addition to the Italian dining scene.

Located in the former Rhapsody space, this spot boasts a large, handsome room and a menu that both your Uncle Louie and your kale-eating young friends can get down with. The grilled octopus with artichoke, farro, barley, and wild rice meets the standards of some of the city’s best restaurants. The kitchen excels at pasta; don’t miss the pappardelle with rabbit ragu.

Entrées are the weak link, other than the juicy roast chicken. Full of flourish, desserts make for an appropriately theatrical finale.

Dishes we liked: Veal meatballs with polenta ($12), kale salad ($13), grilled octopus ($16), roast chicken with fennel ($23), pappardelle with rabbit ragu ($18).

