Pump Room Returns as Booth One, and Other Dining News

Openings

Lonesome Rose (2101 N. California Ave., Logan Square), with drinks from Paul McGee and tacos and other Southwestern/Mexican fare from Peter Coenen (Cherry Circle Room), is open from coffee hour to cocktail hour.

Stephen Gillanders strikes out on his own after a stint at Intro with S.K.Y. (1239 W. 18th St., Pilsen). The name comes from his wife’s initials, and the food is inspired by his travels.

The reimagined Pump Room is here. It comes with a new name, Booth One (1301 N. State Pkwy., Gold Coast), and it’s being operated with help from Rich Melman.

Morsels

From 11 a.m. to 3:30 pm. on Thanksgiving day, Furious Spoon will be giving away free bowls of rice and ramen at their Pilsen location (1316 W. 18th St.) to those in need. Want to help their efforts? Dine in at the restaurant pre-feast, or post about it on social media using the hashtag #givefuriously, and they’ll donate proceeds to the Pilsen Alliance.

Just a couple of months after taking it over, the new owners of the Orbit Room (2959 N. California Ave., Avondale) are closing it down at the end of the year. They’ve got plans for a new bar in the same space.

