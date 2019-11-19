Scofflaw Group Debuts a Natural Wine Bar in Logan Square

The big drinking news of the week: The team behind Scofflaw has opened a wine bar, with Davis Sayer heading up the beverage program. Outside Voices (which is a great name) focuses — as apparently all new wine places must — on natural, biodynamic, and organic wines. The bar will also offer bites, including meats, cheese, and conservas.

A somewhat sad piece of news from Read it and Eat, one of the coolest shops in town: The all-cookbook bookstore and event venue in Lincoln Park is not renewing its lease in 2020. It’s morphing into a mostly-online store, with a series of pop-up events throughout the city. The store will look for a new permanent home, but my advice is to go now and get all your holiday shopping done while the brick-and-mortar location still exists.

In case you wondered whether a gigantic, five-story Starbucks would actually draw crowds, the new location attracted 10,000 people on opening day. That’s a lot of lattes. We took a look inside the space, which has a lot more than coffee.

If you’re into local food, you probably already eat Gotham Greens, the delicious lettuces grown in Pullman in greenhouses atop the Method factory. They just expanded, with another huge, all-sustainable campus in the same neighborhood. So, keep eating your greens: It’s good for Chicago.

OK, this is our second self-promotion already, but Chicago magazine’s Best New Bars list is so fun it deserves a mention. Go to all of them (especially Bamboo Room and Ludlow Liquors, two of my personal favorites), or use the list as a 2020 date night checklist. You won’t be disappointed.

If you haven’t tried Rooh, one of the leaders of the Indian upscale dining trend that’s taking hold in Chicago, the West Loop restaurant is now offering brunch on Sundays. Expect dishes like a lamb chapli burger or a prawn pepper fry benedict, along with Indian-inspired takes on the standard eggs-and-potatoes school of brunchery.

Share







