Food Hall Craze Continues With Forum 55, and Other Dining News

Openings

The food hall craze rages on, with Forum 55 (55 E. Monroe St., Loop) joining the fold. The lineup includes a sandwich spot from Butcher & Larder, a second outpost of South Loop Polish/Italian spot Flo & Santos, and a coffee bar compliments of Sparrow Coffee. There’s also a rotating incubator for minority-owned businesses (first up: Dia De Los Tamales).

Uptown has a new indie coffee destination in Ridman’s Coffee (4758 N. Clark St.). On offer are espresso drinks made from Dark Matter beans, pastries from Hewn in Evanston, and gluten-free and vegan goodies from Defloured in Andersonville.

When nothing but a Russian dumpling will do, look to Hugo’s Pelmeni (2468 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park), a fast-casual joint where offerings include the namesake pelmeni (dough pockets) stuffed with chicken, potato, lamb, or a beef/pork mixture.

Morsels

If you had the, um, good fortune to visit Good Fortune during its pop-up run in the former Sink|Swim space and are craving more, stay tuned—the crew is moving to a permanent location soon. That means the pop-up is no more for now, but Honey’s alums Charles Welch and Andrew Miller plan to have more news in the coming weeks.

Esquire released its 2017 list of the country’s best new restaurants, and both Roister (951 W. Fulton Market, West Loop) and Kitsune (4229 N. Lincoln St.) are on it. And yes, those two places aren’t exactly new, but the list took a break following the death of its writer, Josh Ozersky, and is encompassing the past two years to make up for lost time.

Share







