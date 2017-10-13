Michelin’s Bib Gourmand List Came Out Today, and Longman & Eagle Is On It
This constitutes a downgrade for the Logan Square spot, which had earned one star for seven straight years.
Hark! Michelin season is officially upon us, as the tire-manufacturers-slash-restaurant-arbiters released their Bib Gourmand list today. This is the precursor to their coveted awarding of stars to what they deem to be the city’s best restaurants, a way to recognize restaurants that provide an excellent value but aren’t quite worthy of their highest honor.
Normally this is a way to just recognize even more dining establishments, but occasionally the Bib Gourmand list brings us drama. This year, it most definitely did.
Among its 54 honorees (up two from last year) was Longman & Eagle (2657 N. Kedzie Ave.). This constitutes a major snub: The Logan Square restaurant-slash-inn had maintained its 1-star status for seven (!) straight years.
It’s been a weird year for Longman, though—founding chef Jared Wentworth remains with the restaurant as a partner but now focuses his time on Regards to Edith, the newly opened restaurant from Heisler Hospitality (Pub Royale, Bad Hunter). I haven’t dined there recently, so I can’t say whether the downgrade was warranted. Perhaps this slip is a result of divided attention. Perhaps Michelin was just over it. Or perhaps nothing has actually changed, and the meat still flows freely, and now the tide of Michelin completists will die down and leave more whiskey for the rest of us.
The full list of Bib Gourmand awardees:
- The Angry Crab
- Arami
- Au Cheval
- Avec
- BellyQ
- Bohemian House
- The Bristol
- Ceres’ Table
- Chilam Balam
- Cumin
- DeColores
- Dos Urban Cantina
- Dove’s Luncheonette
- The Duck Inn
- Fat Rice
- Frontera Grill
- Giant (new)
- Gilt Bar
- Girl & the Goat
- Green Zebra
- GT Fish & Oyster
- HaiSous (new)
- Han 202
- Herb
- Hopleaf
- Jaipur
- Jam
- Jin Thai
- Kai Zan
- Longman & Eagle (new)
- Luella’s Southern Kitchen
- Lula Cafe
- Mana Food Bar
- Mango Pickle (new)
- Maude’s Liquor Bar
- MFK
- Mi Tocaya (new)
- MingHin
- Mott St.
- Nana
- Pleasant House Pub (new)
- The Publican
- The Purple Pig
- Quiote (new)
- Sabri Nihari
- San Soo Gab San
- Smoque BBQ
- Sol de Mexico
- Sushi Dokku
- Table, Donkey, & Stick
- True Food Kitchen (new)
- Two
- Untitled Supper Club
- Wood
