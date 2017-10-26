Small Cheval Opens West Loop Spot, And Other Dining News

Openings

The industrious Stefani family has debuted Bar Cargo (605 N. Wells St., River North). Patriarch Phil’s son Anthony is at the helm, and the menu’s focus is Roman-style pizza.

Bucktown brunch darling Jane’s broke hearts when it closed over the summer: The space’s new tenant, Mable’s Table (1655 W. Cortland St.), aims to alleviate the heartache with what chef-owner Anthony Reyes (Fig & Olive) calls “Mom-inspired, chef-driven dishes,” including slow-roasted prime rib and blackened shrimp tacos.

And another dearly departed favorite, Bar Deville, has yielded to Damen Tavern (701 N. Damen Ave., West Town). The owner also operates Lincoln Park bars Hook & Ladder and Halligan and has remodeled the space’s formerly cavernous northern portion to include windows that open onto Damen Avenue.

There’s officially a third spot to grab one of the city’s most coveted burgers: The now mini-chain Small Cheval (which has existing locations in Bucktown and inside 3 Greens Market) opened a shop this week at 150 North Riverside Plaza in the West Loop.

Barrel-aged sour ale pioneer Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales has opened Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery (5215 S. Harper Ave., Hyde Park). The 5,800-square-foot spot is the Michigan-based brewer’s first brick-and-mortar location in Chicago; the menu features plenty of sour brews, plus artisan pizzas and sandwiches.

Morsels

One Off Hospitality Group has fired Publican executive chef Cosmo Goss. Eater has the scoop. It’s unclear as to whether One Off will still collaborate with Goss and Erling Wu-Bower on the much-anticipated opening of Pacific Standard Time.

Replay (2833 N. Sheffield Ave., Lincoln Park) isn’t messing around with its Halloween costume: The barcade’s rear bar has been fully transformed into to Homer Simpson’s home-away-from-home, Moe’s Tavern. The pop-up runs through October 31 and features Duff Beer on draft, plus Simpsons-inspired cocktails and décor. Similarly, as a follow-up to the crazy-popular Stranger Things pop-up, The Upside Down, the Emporium team has unleashed House of the Dead (2367 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square), the bar’s annual Halloween “costume.” The pop-up runs through November 4, and features themed cocktails and creepy trimmings aplenty (including a tattered, full-sized cabin in the middle of the space).

Family-friendly suburban fave Nick’s Pizza & Pub has set up shop in Lincoln Square (2434 W. Montrose Ave.). Founder Nick Sarillo uses a secret family recipe for his crispy-crust pies, and offers build-your-own pizza options plus specialties including the Mexican pizza with taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, and jalapeño peppers.

