Gideon Sweet Shutters and More Dining News

It’s still a somewhat slow time for restaurant openings, but here’s a new spot that’s worth the drive if you’re a beer fan. Beermiscuous, the craft beer bar and retail store on Lincoln Avenue, has opened a second location on 552 Sheridan Road, in Highwood. The spot has more than 200 beers, including 16 on tap.

We have more closings than openings this week. First, Nick’s Pizza and Pub on Montrose will close its doors next week after a year in operation. Gideon Sweet, the Graham Elliot/Matthias Merges collaboration that didn’t get much love from critics, has closed. Then, right down the street from it, the West Loop outpost of Porkchop has shuttered its doors.

While Yūgen is heading towards opening in the former Grace space, Curtis Duffy and Michael Muser — respectively, Grace’s former chef and GM — are opening a new spot in Fulton Market. The Tribune reports that they have not announced a name or concept for the restaurant, but we know that it’ll be at 1330 West Fulton Market.

Treasure Island, the popular local grocery chain, is no more — but what exactly happened? Crain’s did a deep dive into its history and its many troubles over the years, including embezzling, lawsuits, and competition from newer, shinier stores.

