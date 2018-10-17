Highland Park Gets a New Brewery and More Dining News

Opening

There’s a new brewery to visit out in the burbs. Ravinia Brewing (1800 W. Walnut St.) has opened in Highland Park. Interestingly, it’s in the same space that Billy Corgan’s former tea house used to occupy. The tavern’s promising tagline is “Community, best tacos ever, beer, and a little love…”

Morsels

A notable chef shuffle happened earlier this month, with Jenner Tomaska leaving Next, as Eater reported. No one is saying much about his departure, but Tomaska had a distinguished tenure at the restaurant and will hopefully land somewhere great.

The country’s longest-running wine tasting contest occurs right here in Chicago, and the drama will unfold at one of my favorite restaurants. On Saturday, November 4, the 45th Annual Professional/Amateur Wine Tasting Contest returns to Geja’s Café (340 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park). If you want to enter, there’s a $30 fee to pit your palate against those of your friends. Contestants will have to identify eight unmarked wines to win. Think you have what it takes? Call the restaurant at 773-281-9101 to RSVP.

Former Chicago dining editor Penny Pollack reviews one of my very favorite French spots, Bistro Campagne (4518 N. Lincoln Ave., Ravenswood) in this week’s episode of Dining Out Loud, the podcast she cohosts with food critic Michael Nagrant. Penny’s dining notes make me drool with happiness, as she reports that Bistro Campagne is “exactly the cozy and authentic style of French restaurant that is slowly disappearing in Chicago.” Well, this one isn’t disappearing anytime soon.

