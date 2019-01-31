The Priciest Chicago-Area Home Sales of 2018

Last year was yet another big one for upscale Chicago real estate. 2018’s sale prices topped 2017 figures, with the area’s 10 most expensive luxury sales ranging from just under $7 million to just over $12 million. And it should come as no surprise that the bulk of the sales happened in the tony North Shore suburbs, as well as Chicago’s Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods.

We waited a few weeks into the new year to catch any late closings, as it’s common for high-end home buyers to take the plunge on a pricey home towards the very end of the year. For instance, two of the sales below closed in December, with one taking place on the 28th.

As for new concentrations of Chicago wealth, look no further than No. 9 Walton, a recently developed 38-story tower in the Gold Coast. Last year, 14 sales, each over $5 million, closed at the luxury property. River North’s Trump Tower, a perennial favorite of the city’s elite, had only two closings over $5 million; however, those sales were two of the priciest in the entire Chicago metropolitan area in 2018.

Here’s a more complete look at the properties that commanded the highest prices last year.

Photo: No. 9 Walton

The new No. 9 Walton residence at State and Walton streets continues to make an enormous splash in upscale Chicago real estate. This particular unit on the 19th floor features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Interestingly, public listing information shows that the unit was priced at $6.5 million on December 5, but it closed only a day after well above its ask.

Photo: VHT Studios

This posh Trump Tower unit sits hundreds of feet above the downtown streetscape, offering some truly incredible views of Chicago. The 5,500-square-foot residence on the 88th floor was originally listed in April 2017 at $9.5 million, but it eventually sold — nearly a full year later — for $7.7 million.

Photo: @properties

Amazingly, this 6,500-square-foot penthouse on the 39th floor of the Ritz-Carlton Residences sold as raw space, meaning that the buyer will potentially sink millions more into finishing the unit. The property had taken numerous price reductions since it first hit the market in November 2014 with a $11.215 million price tag.

7 333 Willow Road, Winnetka, $8.875 million

Photo: @properties

A number of brand new construction residences made the list of priciest sales in 2018, illustrating that Chicago’s ultra-wealthy prefer to have a hand in realizing their dream home. Some of the amenities advertised in the listing include an oversized pool with spa, an elevator, a golf simulator, and 133-feet of coveted Lake Michigan shoreline.

Photo: Coldwell Banker Residential

Originally listed for $12.7 million, this 87th-floor Trump Tower penthouse become one of the priciest homes for sale when it hit the market in September 2016. And having sold for nearly $9.5 million, it stands as one of the most expensive sales of 2018.

Photo: No. 9 Walton

Once again, a big sale at the new No. 9 Walton tower makes this list. Sold at just under $10 million — as raw space — this 34th-floor unit spans 7,100 square feet.

4 Tie!

Photo : @properties

Lakeshore frontage is incredibly coveted and results in properties worth millions. As such, this 113-year-old estate in Winnetka sold last year for a jaw-dropping $10 million. The property had originally been priced at $12.9 million when it first listed in February 2017. After purchasing the property, the buyers applied for a demolition permit on the turn-of-the-century home, Crain’s reported.

Photo : Dream Town REalty

Similar to other grand mansions built in the early decades of the 20th century, this Tudor Revival was constructed for an industrialist: H. Earl Hoover of the Hoover vacuum company, the listing agent details. And with a property line spanning more than 12 acres, this is one of the largest remaining estates in the North Shore suburbs.

Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff

Lincoln Park’s Burling Street has quickly developed a reputation as one of the wealthiest enclaves in the Midwest, and the nearly $12 million sale of this 8,000-square-foot home only adds to it. Constructed in 2013, the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home occupies three oversized city lots.

2 Tie!

Photo: @properties

This 5,500-square-foot lakefront home features luxury amenities like a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, two wine cellars, and a three-car garage. Coincidentally, it’s one of two Winnetka homes that sold for exactly $12 million last year.

Photo: @properties

The second pricy residence in the affluent village is a true behemoth: this 13,500-square-foot North Shore mansion, which boasts eight bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms. Constructed in 2017, the home’s most valuable attribute is the 130-feet of lakeshore frontage and private beach.

Photo: No. 9 Walton

At $12.1 million, the closing on a 10,000-square-foot unit on the 21st floor of No. 9 Walton beat out the rest of the pads to become the priciest sale of 2018. And once again, the unit was sold as raw space, giving its owners the opportunity to build their dream home as they see fit.

