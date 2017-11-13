This Luxury Chicago Hotel Has Rooms for $11

We don’t usually call out Chicago hotel deals unless they’re amazing, and this day-long sale fits the bill with a price that’ll likely be better than anything else like it on Black Friday. Conrad Chicago (101 E. Erie) is celebrating its first anniversary by offering an ultra-low room rate of $11.14. Starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow, you’ll have 24 hours to book your ultra-discounted stay between November 15, 2017, and March 31, 2018.

Rates at the 20-story River North hotel typically start at $235 a night, which means you save an insane 95 percent off and stand a good chance of spending more on your Uber ride to the hotel.

Other perks of the sale:

There are only a few blackout dates: November 24 to 29, New Year’s Eve, and January 21 and 22. That means you can still book a stay on Thanksgiving or even over Spring Break (both available at time of posting).

Standard king and double queen rooms available for this deal feature an upgraded view of Michigan Avenue.

The special $11.14 rate will only be on offer for three rooms each day (which pans out to a total of 384 rooms through the duration of the sale). But once those rooms are booked, Conrad Chicago will open up a second round of rooms for $111.14 a night. That represents a savings of 53 percent off the usual room rate—still far better than most Black Friday hotel deals, which typically top out at 30 percent.

A significant portion of all revenue generated during the 24-hour sale will be benefit Youth Guidance, a local non-profit organization—and a favorite of Rahm Emanuel—that partners with Chicago Public Schools to create and support school-based mentorship programs.

Though less than a year old, Conrad Chicago hotel has already scored a spot among the “Best Hotels in Chicago” for Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Highlights at the hotel include a high-design mid-century modern vibe, sleek brass-trimmed rooms with huge bathrooms, and a 20th floor lobby complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, and dining that includes Baptiste & Bottle and the seasonal outdoor Noyane.

Note that stays for the anniversary deal are limited to one night only. To book your mega-cheap night of the year, call Conrad Chicago at 844-676-2522, ask for reservations, and reference group code: 1YEAR.

Tip: When you call, have several dates in mind in case your first-choice date is already unavailable.

