This Luxury Chicago Hotel Has Rooms for $11
Forget about waiting on a Black Friday deal: Mark your calendar to nab up this Chicago hotel steal tomorrow.
We don’t usually call out Chicago hotel deals unless they’re amazing, and this day-long sale fits the bill with a price that’ll likely be better than anything else like it on Black Friday. Conrad Chicago (101 E. Erie) is celebrating its first anniversary by offering an ultra-low room rate of $11.14. Starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow, you’ll have 24 hours to book your ultra-discounted stay between November 15, 2017, and March 31, 2018.
Rates at the 20-story River North hotel typically start at $235 a night, which means you save an insane 95 percent off and stand a good chance of spending more on your Uber ride to the hotel.
Other perks of the sale:
- There are only a few blackout dates: November 24 to 29, New Year’s Eve, and January 21 and 22. That means you can still book a stay on Thanksgiving or even over Spring Break (both available at time of posting).
- Standard king and double queen rooms available for this deal feature an upgraded view of Michigan Avenue.
- The special $11.14 rate will only be on offer for three rooms each day (which pans out to a total of 384 rooms through the duration of the sale). But once those rooms are booked, Conrad Chicago will open up a second round of rooms for $111.14 a night. That represents a savings of 53 percent off the usual room rate—still far better than most Black Friday hotel deals, which typically top out at 30 percent.
- A significant portion of all revenue generated during the 24-hour sale will be benefit Youth Guidance, a local non-profit organization—and a favorite of Rahm Emanuel—that partners with Chicago Public Schools to create and support school-based mentorship programs.
Though less than a year old, Conrad Chicago hotel has already scored a spot among the “Best Hotels in Chicago” for Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Highlights at the hotel include a high-design mid-century modern vibe, sleek brass-trimmed rooms with huge bathrooms, and a 20th floor lobby complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, and dining that includes Baptiste & Bottle and the seasonal outdoor Noyane.
Note that stays for the anniversary deal are limited to one night only. To book your mega-cheap night of the year, call Conrad Chicago at 844-676-2522, ask for reservations, and reference group code: 1YEAR.
Tip: When you call, have several dates in mind in case your first-choice date is already unavailable.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.