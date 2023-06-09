1. Barbie Is Everything

If you can’t wait a few weeks before the Greta Gerwig movie, pop-up experience Malibu Barbie Cafe is bringing the bright Cali vibes early. You can even go roller skating or grab a photo in a full-size Barbie doll box — between bites of your Pacific paradise rainbow pancakes or West Coast wedge salad, of course. June 7-Sept. 15. bucketlisters.com

2. What’s Poppin’?

Chicago and Paris have been sister cities since 1996, a fact well-known to the organizers of Unleash the Bubbles at Pioneer Court. After previous events in New York City and Miami, it’s our turn to enjoy the French gardens and free Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte tastings. June 8-11. nicolas-feuillatte.com

3. Too Hot to Handle

Officially, summer starts on June 21. Unofficially, it’s already begun with events like Heatwave Music Festival. Dance along to artists like Tiësto, SLANDER, and Kx5 — and don’t forget your water bottle. June 10-11. heatwavemusicfestival.com

4. Pride Performance

There’s so many ways to celebrate Pride Month in Chicago, including Hyde Park’s The Art of Pride. The outdoor event features performers ranging from a body artist to a DJ, all flanked by columns of vendors. June 11. hydeparkart.org

5. Book It

What’s more punk than the Chicago Public Library’s 150th Anniversary? There’s special edition library cards and events at every local branch, but the Harold Washington Library Center and two West Side locations will be particularly special, as they have scheduled visits from Brandon Johnson. June 10. eventbrite.com