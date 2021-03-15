1 Dang Good Wings

What:Thai and Danielle Dang reboot Cà Phê Đá as a wing and waffle concept.

Why:You can pair Saigonese barbecue wings with black sesame waffles to give the classic combo a Vietnamese twist.

Where:1800 S. Carpenter St., Pilsen Website

2 Cat-Su Sando

What:Next-level Japanese sandos, plus skewers, from two Blackbird vets

Why:Not a Spam fan? The club sandwich of turkey, bacon, and canned cooked pork may convert you.

Where:2759 W. Augusta Blvd., Humboldt Park Website

3 Chef Bill Kim’s Pizza & Parm Shop

What:The Urbanbelly chef joins the pizza boom with Detroit pies and parm sandwiches.

Why:If anyone can pull off a Korean barbecue ground beef and kimchi pizza, it’s Bill Kim.

Where:1542 N. Damen Ave., Wicker Park; 1225 22nd St., Oak Brook Website

4 016 Restaurant & Sandwich Shop

What:The Serbian American restaurant jumps into the sandwich game.

Why:Classic handhelds get a Serbian accent; try the smoked pork loin muffuletta.

Where:5077 N. Lincoln Ave., Ravenswood Website

5 Dozzy’s Grill

What:Dozzy Ibekwe homes in on West African dishes at this virtual kitchen.

Why:Meet the steak jorrito, a burrito with West African flair, packed with jollof rice and black-eyed peas.

Where:2537 S. Wabash Ave., Bronzeville Website

6 The Arch

What:Former Publican chef Brian Huston and DMK Restaurants team up on a market.

Why:Swing by for a steak and chimichurri sandwich for lunch and grab a sausage pizza to bake for dinner.

Where:224 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website

7 Lovage

What:An all-day café in the Ace Hotel lobby

Why:Pop in for grain salads, onion grilled cheese, and anything pastry whiz Felicia Mayden whips up, from Pop-Tarts to giardiniera bialys.

Where:311 N. Morgan St., West Loop Website

8 Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba!

What:The tapas fave turns 35 and celebrates with a pop-up at Bar Ramone.

Why:Because nothing says party like ham croquetas and $15 sangria pitchers on Mondays

Where:441 N. Clark St., Near North Side Website

9 House of Fire

What:Azerbaijani food lands in the city with this virtual kitchen.

Why:Timur Khalilov cooks the dishes of his homeland, like qutab, a flatbread with spiced lamb.

Where: 3517 N. Spaulding Ave., Avondale Website

10 Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat/Phlavz Bar & Grille

What:A vegan eatery and a jerk spot join forces in Orland Park.

Why:If you’ve never paired jerk egg rolls with vegan patty melts, what are you even doing?

Where:24 Orland Square Dr. Website